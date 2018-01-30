Images released after armed robber threatens staff at Warwick Gates shop and leaves with cash

CCTV images have been released after an armed robber threatened staff at a shop in Warwick Gates and made off with cash.

The incident happened just before 6pm on Friday January 26, when an unknown man entered the Co-op store in Cressida Drive and walked up to where the tills are.

He may have important information

He is said to have threatened staff with a bladed weapon and demanded the contents of the till, before leaving with cash.

CCTV images have now been released of a man police would like to speak with following the robbery.

Detective Constable Imran Ghouri of Leamington CID said: "I'd like to reassure residents that incidents like this are rare in the area and thankfully nobody was injured.

"Officers are investigating a number of lines of enquiry to identify the offender, who is described as white, around 6ft tall and of stocky build.

"We are keen to identify and speak with the individual in the CCTV images, who is reported to have left the area on a white bike, as we believe they were in the area at the time and may have important information that could help investigations."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire Police on 101, asking for DC 1550 Imran Ghouri on extension 4044 or quoting incident number 348 of 26 January.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.