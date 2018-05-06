Iconic Warwick building to host wedding event

One of Warwick’s most iconic buildings will be holding a special wedding event this month.

The Court House, which is in Jury Street, is set to open its doors on Thursday, May 31 for a wedding open evening.

The Court House in Warwick. Photo supplied by Warwick Town Council.

The event, which is free, will give engaged couples and their loved ones the opportunity to view the Council Chambers and the Georgian ballroom.

There will also be a chance for guests to discuss ideas with wedding partners such as Sip ‘n’ Swig Mobile Bar, Yes Chef Dining, Caking and Baking and Sally Evans Photography.

The Court House events team understand that no two wedding days are the same and work with specialist suppliers to ensure that each reception is unique to the individual couples; whether that is a signature cocktail for a drinks reception or a separate area for guests to relax after the wedding breakfast.

As a venue, the Court House offers private dining spaces available for 12 to 100 people. It is also located next to the Pageant House registry office and within walking distance to many areas for photo opportunities.

The Court House in Jury Street will be opening its doors for a wedding open evening. Photo provided by The Court House.

Fiona Molloy, events and media co-ordinator at The Court House, said: “The team are really looking forward to welcoming brides and grooms to our first wedding open evening.

“It is a must visit for newly engaged couples that are looking for a venue with wow factor.”

The wedding open evening will take place on May 31 from 7pm to 9pm.

For enquiries contact Fiona at events@warwicktowncouncil.org.uk