Ice rink set to open in Warwick for the Christmas season

An ice rink for Warwick is set to open to the public this weekend for the upcoming festive season.

Warwick Castle will open an ice rink at its historic attraction this Saturday November 23.

The ice rink will be located in front of the castle’s iconic East Front.

Visitors of all ages can enjoy skating by day or by night.

The festive ice rink will be available from Saturday November 23 to January 5 along with Christmas trees and lights.

As well as the ice rink the team at the castle will also be providing festive snacks and drinks.

Nick Blofeld from Warwick Castle said: “We’re really excited about the ice rink.

"It offers a really special skating experience which has been especially designed for the location to ensure our guests see the Castle as its best whilst they skate."

Guests can opt for Castle and Skate tickets which include a 45-minute ice skating session and full day entry to the Castle, which includes a winter Birds of Prey show, the Horrible Histories scavenger hunt and the winter wedding princess tower from just £25 per person.

Skate sessions are also available separately from £13 per person.

Stories with Santa are also available for the ticket prices of for £4 per person

Stories with Santa takes place on the following Dates: November 30, December 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24.

For more information or updates go to: https://www.warwick-castle.com/explore/christmas-at-the-castle.aspx