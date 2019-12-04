Hustings to take place at Leamington church tonight

A hustings debate will take place at All Saints' parish church in Leamington tonight (Wednesday December 4).

The event, which is free to attend and likely to be very busy, will take place from 7.30pm and 9pm.

Election

All political candidates for the General Election next week, apart from Xander Bennett who represents the Social Democratic Party, will be present.

Mr Bennett is unable to attend for health reasons.

The Rev Christopher Wilson, of All Saints' parish church, will host the event and questions on a range of political topics will be asked by The Rev Dr Vaughan Roberts, who ios the rector for St Mary's Church in Warwick.

There will be a retiring collection at the end of the event to cover the church's costs for hosting the event.