Husband pays tribute to record breaking Kenilworth Poppy Appeal wife

Record breaking Kenilworth Poppy Appeal fundraiser Anne Chrimes will be remembered as a woman who was "so proud" of her town and who inspired others to contribute to good causes.

Her husband Sam has paid tribute to her after she died of the blood cancer Myeloma last Friday (February 1).

Anne Chrimes

The couple had recently been featured in the Kenilworth Weekly News for working together to break a fundraising record for the Poppy Appeal in the town despite Anne's illness.

Sam has said that off of the back of Anne's efforts, others have signed up to help good causes.

He said: "Anne was a little embarrassed by the article but I suspect that privately she was also well pleased.

"The good news is that I know of at least one person who has been inspired to become a blood donor and another who has committed to being a poppy volunteer from now on due to that article.

Anne Chrimes

"My wife was so proud of Kenilworth and its citizens despite the fact that she was actually a Coventry girl.

" She knew more people around town than I ever could and yet I was born and raised here.

"Due to her work at the sixth form centre, her involvement in various organisations and organising the Poppy Appeal she met lots of people, she had a wide circle of friends both inside and outside the town.

"Anne was one of those people that others are drawn to.

"Anne was so multi faceted apart from being an amazing wife and soulmate, she was a dedicated daughter, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, friend, cousin and citizen.

"I think our community will be much diminished without Anne in our lives."

Anne's funeral will take place at Cannon Hill Chapel, in Canley, Coventry on Wednesday February 27 from 2.15pm.

Flowers are to be brought by immediate family members only, and the dress code is ‘comfortable’.

As a gesture to Anne's work with the Poppy Appeal, Sam has asked for everyone to wear something Red.

Donations can be made to her favourite charity the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.