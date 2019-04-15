Hundreds of visitors attend family fun day in Warwick

A family fun day in Warwick has been heralded a success after more than 850 people attended.

The event, which took place on April 6, was hosted by Forever Living Products at Longbridge Manor, which is off Stratford Road.

Forever Living's family fun day. Photo supplied by Forever Living.

As well as hosting the fun day the team at Forever Living also officially opened its newly refurbished product centre with Mayor of Warwick Richard Eddy.

Forever Living ambassadors Ben Cohen, a member of the England national team that won the 2003 Rugby World Cup, and Kristina Rihanoff who was a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, also joined visitors on the day.

A spokesperson from Forever Living in Warwick, said: “We had over 850 attend during the course of the day.

“We raised £600 for Rise Against Hunger with our raffle. The mayor was fabulous as were Ben and Kristina - everyone commented on what a friendly, relaxed vibe the day had so we were thrilled with how it went.”

Forever Living's family fun day. Photo supplied by Forever Living.

Forever Living UK will be hosting its annual meal-packing event for Rise Against Hunger on August 31 at Longbridge Manor as part of another family fun day.

Globally, Forever living has packed 2.7 million meals.

At last year’s Warwick event 130,000 meals were packed with the support of local community and the Forever network of business owners.