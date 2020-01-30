Hundreds of new jobs to become available in Leamington games development cluster by 2022

Hundreds of new jobs will be created in the Leamington games development cluster over the next two years according to research carried out on companies in the town.

The figures regarding the significant job opportunities within the area - totalling about 500 - also come on the back of the publication of video games industry trade body Ukie’s Regional Impact Report.

Gaming controller

This shows Leamington to be one of the largest games hubs within the UK games ecosystem.

Sarah Windrum, chairwoman of the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP) Digital Creative Business Group and board director at the CWLEP, said: "Leamington is representative of the ‘roots’ of the UK video games community, an industry that contributes around £2.8 billion in gross value added to the UK economy.

"The region boasts some of the ‘godfathers’ of the global games sector and it is testament to the talent and creativity of the area that we are continuing to attract businesses to the region –all keen to benefit from the buzz that Leamington's games circle has to offer.

“It’s rare to hear of such a flurry of new job opportunities in one place, so the news that here in Leamington we’ll have up to 500 new vacancies is great for the region and the local community.”

Leamington's status on the national and international game development scene is being celebrated at the Interactive Futures conference and expo this Friday (January 31) and Saturday (February 1), with town-based studios SEGA HARDlight, NaturalMotion, Playground Games, Sumo Digital and Mediatonic among the exhibitors at the Royal Spa Centre in Newbold Terrace.

The organisers of Interactive Futures conducted a poll of the town's leading games development studios to help understand the careers and employment opportunities which will emerge over the next two years.

Interactive Futures will provide a showcase for the area’s games studios while its conference programme will explore key themes within the games industry, and highlight those job opportunities available within the sector.

Tickets for Interactive Futures are on sale priced at £15 for the conference and expo.

Saturday-only tickets are £5.

For more information about the event and tickets visit https://interactive-futures.com

To see Ukie's regional impact report visit https://ukie.org.uk/regional-economic-report