Hundreds of handmade poppies made for Warwick project

Hundreds of handmade poppies have been handed over to a Warwick project.

Representatives of Leamington and Warwick Soroptimists, which is a volunteer organisation for women, recently visited St Mary’s Church in Warwick to drop off 500 poppies for the Warwick Poppies 2018 project.

June James, branch member, said: “We all enjoyed the “poppy tour” afterwards - thank you for taking the time - I do so admire your commitment to this wonderful project.”

The Leamington and Warwick branch of the organisation meet every month at the Episode Hotel in Upper Holly Walk.

