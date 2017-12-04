Huge numbers turn out for 'awesome' Christmas lights switch-ons in Kenilworth

Kenilworth was teeming with visitors during its two Christmas lights switch-ons held last weekend.

Following criticism of the events last year, the Kenilworth Lights Committee decided to hold the two events in High Street and Warwick Road over one weekend, instead of on separate weekends as in previous years.

Warwick Road's lights about to be switched on on Sunday December 3. Credit: John Cooke Photography

High Street's lights came on on Friday December 1, a Christmas market was held on Saturday December 2, and Warwick Road's lights were illuminated on Sunday December 3.

New lights costing £55,000 were procured for Warwick Road's switch-on, and an £8,000 ice rink was installed for three days in Talisman square.

Lights were also switched on at Leyes Lane Precinct and Oaks Precinct.

The weekend brought thousands into the town, with many businesses saying it was one of the busiest weekends they had ever experienced.

Richard Hales with mayor Cllr Kate Dickson at Warwick Road's switch-on. Credit: John Cooke Photography

Chairman of the Lights Committee Richard Hales said: "The weekend was awesome. It's probably gone way and above what I expected. And the feedback so far has just been phenomenal."

Speaking about Sunday, Richard added: "The fact it was an afternoon with different rides and helter-skelters went down really well with families."

Richard said the format was likely to remain the same next year, and hoped to bring back the ice rink.

Photos from High Street's switch-on

