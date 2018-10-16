Huge fire at business park seen across south Warwickshire

A huge fire at a business park in south Warwickshire can be seen for miles around.

Crews from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene of a business premises fire at Goldicote Business Park on the Banbury Road between Stratford upon Avon and Ettington.

Fire control received the first report at 1.26pm. Ten appliances and an aerial appliance, are currently at the scene to tackle the blaze.

Group Commander Neil McElvenny said: “Following advice from the service the business park has been evacuated. Crews are taking firefighting action and the blaze is quickly coming under control.

“This is a large scale incident and there is smoke in the surrounding area, currently moving in a north easterly direction towards Wellesbourne and Loxley.

"We would advise motorists to take extra care and avoid the immediate area if possible. Also, for any residents who can see smoke please keep windows closed as a precautionary measure.”

Crews are expected to remain on site into the evening.