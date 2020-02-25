HS2 clearance work set for Dalehouse Lane and A46 areas of Kenilworth

HS2 will be doing some clearance work which will cause some disruption in the Dalehouse Lane and A46 areas of Kenilworth.

The work is expected to begin between the south of Dalehouse Lane and either side of the A46 from mid February until the end of March.

HS2

To facilitate HS2’s construction and to continue to ensure a safe and reliable gas supply, Cadent utility works needs to move an existing gas pipeline south of Dalehouse Lane, Kenilworth.

Before they start work to move the pipeline, they need to remove some vegetation on land either side of A46, south of Dalehouse Lane.

Their core working hours to complete the removal of the vegetation, will be between 8am – 6pm (Monday to Friday) and 8am – 1pm Saturday. However they will be onsite one hour before and after to set up and close down.

In this case, they cannot divert the pipeline without doing removing vegetation.

Appropriate ecological surveys have been undertaken prior to any vegetation clearance being carried out, and an ecologist will be present throughout the activity to ensure there is no disruption to birds and local wildlife.

Construction vehicles will access the site from Dalehouse Lane and B4115. All clearance works will be undertaken using standard industry methods.

This means there may be some noise as we carry out the work, however, this will only be for a few hours.

Anyone with questions about HS2 and its works can contact its helpdesk on 08081 434 434 or through email HS2enquiries@hs2.org.uk

Campaigners with the Save Crackley and Cubbington Wood camps will host a public meeting for people to find out the latest in the protection camps.

The public meeting will be held this Sunday from 2.30 to 4.30pm at The Kenilworth Centre in Abbey End, Kenilworth.

The public meeting event is hosted by the Stop HS2 Campaign Group.