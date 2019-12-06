How you can join Myton Hospices' Santa Dash in Leamington

The Myton Hospices will be hosting its annual Santa Dash this weekend.

People are being encouraged to dress up as Father Christmas or elves for a 5k route around Victoria park, which people can run, jog or walk.

The start of the Santa Dash in 2018. Photo by Myton Hospices

The event will take place on Sunday (December 8) and everyone will set off at 10am.

Myton Hospices is hoping to raise £38,000 from the Santa Dash sponsorship this year, which will help them continue to provide services to people with terminal and life limiting illnesses, and their families, over the festive period.

The event attracts hundreds of people every year and although online registration has now closed people can still sign up on the day.

People can sign up from 8.30am in Victoria Park. Registration costs £20 per adult and £10 per child.

There will be Santa and elf outfit available but the organiser are hoping that people will reuse suits from previous years if they have them.

On their website it says: "We’re very conscious of making our events as environmentally friendly as possible. With this in mind we will be providing suits for participants who need them, but this year we are also encouraging you to reuse suits if you have taken part in our Santa Dash previously, or wear your own festive fancy dress!

"We still have Santa suits available for those who would like one but would encourage you to only consider these as an option if you haven’t already got something suitable.

"Should you need a costume; all adult Santa suits are one size fits all and include adjustable trousers, a jacket and even a beard, and the Youth and Junior Santa suits include a jacket, trousers and a hat."

As well as playing host to hundreds of Santas and elves on the day, Victoria Park will also be filled with festive music, refreshments and entertainment.

For more information go to: https://www.mytonhospice.org/our-events/event/santa-dash-2019/