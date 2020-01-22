How you can get more involved with helping the Warwick and Leamington community

Residents in Warwick and Leamington are being given the opportunity to learn more about getting involved in their community.

The Warwick Lions Club is seeking additional members to help organise fundraising events and help improve the quality of life for vulnerable people living within the community.

The club, which serves both the Warwick and Leamington areas, is open to both men and women of all ages.

Members are involved in the organisation of several fundraising events such as the Warwick Town Bonfire and the annual Christmas carol concert held at Warwick Castle and also participate in many other events such as the Leamington Peace Festival and the Leamington Carnival.

Over the past year Warwick Lions have raised more than £18,000 for local needs, providing such items as prosthetic devices, carpets, beds, furniture, cookers, fridges and washing machines in conjunction with other agencies and community organisations as well as making donations for special projects at schools.

They also distribute around 150 to 200 food parcels to those in need every Christmas.

Members of the Warwick Lions Club at one of their events. Photo submitted.

Warwick Lions Club President Tamara Friedrich said that every new member who joins will enable the club to raise more funds, to help more families in crisis, to support more youth activities and make up and deliver more food parcels at Christmas.

She also added that with the current membership getting older - with some members have been with the club for over twenty years - it is important to have new blood and younger ideas to help drive the club forward.

For those interested in joining or wanting to learn more, there will be an open evening with refreshments and a raffle and the club is inviting residents to come along.

The event is at The Warwick Arms Hotel in Warwick on February 5 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. To RSVP call: 0345 833 5921

Alternatively people can send a message on Facebook @WarwickLionsClub