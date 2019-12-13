How you can get involved with 'Nativity live' in Warwick

A 'Nativity live' event will be taking lpace in Warwick next week.

Churches Together in Warwick (CTW) is inviting residents to join them at our live Nativity scene, with the singing of Christmas Carols, the retelling of the Christmas story and a Christmas message.

Churches Together in Warwick will be hosting a Nativity live event. Photo supplied

Children and adults are invited to play their part in the scene by coming in Nativity fancy dress.

The event is free and takes place from 1.30pm to 2.30pm in Market Place outside Shire Hall on Saturday December 21.

Pastor Linz Alexander, of Churches Together Warwick said: “We are delighted to be organizing Nativity Live again this year.

"It’s a great opportunity for local people to come together, celebrate and reflect on the real meaning of Christmas.

Churches Together in Warwick will be hosting a Nativity live event. Poster supplied

"So chose a nativity character, get in costume and join us."

For more information go to: www.ctwarwick.org.uk or https://www.facebook.com/events/1213967745469694/