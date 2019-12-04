How you can fight the war on plastic with the latest addition to Leamington's high street

Another shop specialising in plastic-free and organic products has officially opened in Leamington.

Last Saturday Alex Daniels and Beth Smith officially opened their new shop Core in Park Street.

The business, which initially started life as a 'pop-up' shop, specialises in plastic-free products as well as organic produce such as pasta, rice, pulses, spices, chocolate, shampoo and washing up liquid.

Core also stocks other plastic-free items made by small or local businesses such as bath bombs, makeup remover pads, cloths and sanitary products.

Beth and Alex are also currently stocking Christmas cards and Christmas decorations, which are also locally made.

Beth Smith and Alex Daniels inside Core in park Street.

This is the second store specialising in 'zero waste' products to open in the town.

Zero, a store in Russell Street run by Charlie Demetriou, which also started life as a pop-up stall, officially opened in early November.

Speaking about the opening Beth and Alex said: "The opening went really well and we had so many people coming in happy and leaving happy was well which is really nice, Everyone seemed to get the hang of the system here.

The outside of Core in Park Street

"It was nice and busy which was great to see.

"We have had a mix of people coming in, including people from Warwick and Canalside in Leamington, where we had pop-ups, as well as new faces too.

"Being able to have a store means we can have a bigger range of items and there is more possibility to acquire things when people ask for them."

"Our 'gravity dispensers' have been made from recycled materials. Ours are made from old scaffolding, bamboo, second hand jars and recycled pallet wood.

Some of the 'gravity dispensers' inside core, which have been made from recycled products.

"We do what we can to be as wasteless as possible. We wanted to be efficient and functional but also within the mindset of our selling ethos. Because of this it has taken longer and it has been a harder process but it was worth it.

"We also use old packaging to create labels for people to use instead of stickers."

Going forward Beth and Alex are looking to integrate more with the community.

They said: "We want the shop to be a communal thing and we have a space upstairs where we can have things like talks, workshops, screenings and clubs and so on.

"Hopefully in the next week we will also be launching 'The Honesty Kitchen' upstairs where people can have some cake, tea, coffee or even granola for breakfast. This is also a chance for people to try some of what we have for sale downstairs. It will be done on an honestly box basis.

Some of the products available in Core such as lip balms, bath bombs and face cloths.

"We wanted somewhere where people can come and experience and enjoy as well as being a community space

"There will also be books and games for people to use.

"Shopping like this can be quite time consuming and it can be quite an experience we thought it would be nice if people take the time to do that then they can also have a sit down and a drink - creating a nice experience for people."

The opening times for Core in Park Street are as follows:

Monday - Closed

Tuesday - 9.30 to 7pm

Wednesday - 9.30am to 5.30pm

Thursday - 9.30am to 7pm

Friday - 9.30am to 5.30pm

Saturday - 9.30am to 5.30pm

Sunday - 10am to 4pm

Handmade bath bombs, which can be bought with or without a paper wrapper.

Core also stocks some locally made products such as make-up remover pads and face cloths.

Customers can label their products with free labels made from reused packaging.

Some of the products available in Core