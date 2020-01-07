How Warwickshire residents can declutter their homes and help children living in poverty

Residents in Warwickshire looking to have a New Year declutter can also support a charity helping children living in poverty.

Toy shop The Entertainer, has announced the return of its initiative The Big Toy Rehoming campaign, in partnership with The Salvation Army.

The Entertainer has partnered up with the Salvation Army for their toy appeal again. Photo supplied.

The campaign will run across all stores, including the ones in the Royal Priors Shopping Centre in Leamington and the Swan Centre in Rugby.

The initiative aims to reduce the number of toys that could find their way into landfill by giving toys no longer played with a new lease of life, whilst aiming to support the underprivileged children living in poverty across the country via The Salvation Army.

Thanks to donations across the country in June and September 2019, The Entertainer rehomed 16,000 toys.

Gary Grant, founder and executive chairman of The Entertainer said: “We are incredibly proud to announce the return of The Big Toy Rehoming campaign alongside The Salvation Army.

"It has been especially brilliant to receive feedback from those both on the receiving end of donations and kind families donating, with words of encouragement and praise for the campaign.

"Last year was a phenomenal success and we hope to continue to increase the number generous donations we receive for 2020, especially as families look to declutter their homes after Christmas and make room for their new toys and games.”

Kirk Bradley, head of corporate partnerships at Salvation Army Trading Company, which operates the toy collections on behalf of The Salvation Army, said: “Donations from the last Big Toy Rehoming campaign hugely helped in continuing to provide practical and emotional support for vulnerable people in the UK.

"It’s such a worthwhile cause and we’re looking forward to the public joining in again as they declutter their homes after the festive season.”

The Big Toy Rehoming campaign will run until January 31.

Those looking to donate their toys to The Entertainer don’t need to worry about including packaging, however all toys must have a CE label or marking for safety reasons.

To find out more go to: www.thetoyshop.com/bigtoyrehoming