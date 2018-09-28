How Warwick will be marking Armistice Day

Warwick will be playing its part in a national tribute this November to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Throughout the UK and Europe tributes will be paid to mark the anniversary of the end of the First World War.

There will be numerous events and tributes and one of these will be where hundreds of lone pipers simultaneously play the same tune at the same time beside war memorials.

Although the Armistice was enacted at 11am on November 11, 1918, it was actually signed around dawn. As it was signed, a lone piper played the tune “Battle’s O’er”.

In a national tribute to the fallen, pipers will be playing the tune across the UK.

The Warwick Branch of the Royal British Legion and the Warwick Poppies 2018 project committee have organised for a piper tribute to take place in Warwick.

In Warwick this mark of remembrance will take place beside the War Memorial in Church Street at 6am on November 11- exactly the same time as other places taking part in the tribute.

Afterwards local piper Andy Walker will move into St Mary’s, to play amongst the poppies, which will have been installed as part of the community tribute by the Warwick Poppies 2018 committee.

The community tribute will include thousands of handmade poppies that have been sent to the project committee worldwide.

Residents and visitors to the town are being invited to attend the act of remembrance and there is no charge for attending,

Helen Fitzpatrick, one of the committee members from the Warwick Poppies 2018 project, said: “It is very humbling to be able to involved with “Battle’s O’er” in Warwick.

“I can hardly imagine what it will feel like to listen to the poignant music, knowing that, not only was the same piece played exactly 100 years ago, but that it will be being played simultaneously in 1,000 locations.

“My grandfather Alexander Stanley was in France when the Armistice was signed and I shall be proudly wearing his recently-found medals.

“The loss of life was unimaginable and on November 11th it will be our opportunity to pay tribute.”

After the tribute a breakfast is being held at Alderson House in High Street. Tickets are now on sale at £10 per person and are available from Warwick Tourist Information Centre and the shop in St Mary’s Church.

Tickets can also be bought from Tony Glover (07709 806325) and from the Warwick Poppies 2018 project by emailing: contact@warwickpoppies.org.uk