How Warwick residents can help animals affected by Australian fires

The team at a museum in Warwick will be joining the worldwide campaign to help animal affected by the fires in Australia.

The team at the Market Hall Museum in Market Place and the 'knit and natter' group will be joining the effort by creating and sending items to help burnt and injured animals affected by the ongoing fires.

The Market Hall Museum in Warwick

Those who would like to attend the sessions can go along and make joey pouches or crochet bird nests.

A spokesperson from the museum said: "Our knit and natter group that meet at Market Hall are about to start knitting for the animals affected by the Australian Fires.

"We would love people to come along and help but we also need donations of wool (acrylic and pure wool)."

The knit and natter group will be meeting every Wednesday from 1pm to 3.30pm until the end of March to support this campaign.

All are welcome to attend the free sessions and there is no need to book.