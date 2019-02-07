How this image in Kenilworth showing the bond between a boy and a dog earned global recognition

Local portrait photographer Christine Burke was the highest scoring child portrait photographer in the UK and ranked third in the world at this year’s Society of Wedding and Portrait Photographers (SWPP) Awards.

Christine’s silhouetted image of one boy and his dog was taken in Kenilworth not far from the castle and according to the photographer, captures the love this boy and his dog have for each other. The SWPP annual competition attracted nearly 13,000 entries this year from all over the world. Christine said: “I am still in a state of shock! My customer was delighted with this image which is the mostly important thing but to have it placed as top in the UK and third in the world really is the cherry on top! I am delighted to be giving my clients what I can now say is a truly world class service!”

Christine Burke collects her award.

For more information about Christine’s work visit www.clbphotography.co.uk