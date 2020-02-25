'How can a golf course be saved from HS2 but not an ancient woodlands?' - MP demands answers as he battles to save Cubbington Woods

The Warwick and Leamington MP has written to the Transport Secretary to urge him to rethink the HS2 route in order to save Cubbington Woods from destruction.

The current plans would see the clearing of the ancient woodland near Cubbington. Some felling work has already been carried out at the site.

Matt Western MP noted in his letter that a golf course in Kenilworth was saved from HS2.

He asked the Secretary of State, Grant Shapps: “How can it be that a golf course is worth more than a wonderful natural asset? If the course can be saved, so can the ancient woodlands.”

Matt has previously called for protections to the South Cubbington Wood site, visiting three of the camps set up by protesters over recent months.

Speaking about his letter, Matt said: “I’ve worked on this issue for a while as, whilst the site is just outside of my constituency, many residents feel strongly about safeguarding the area. Now that HS2 is all but inevitable, I will do all I can to ensure the negative environmental (as well as the economic) impacts are reduced by as much as possible.”

He added: “We face a climate emergency and we must protect and expand our woodlands, not destroy them.”