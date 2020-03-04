How 84-year-old Southam man Bob has just celebrated his '21st birthday'

Southam man Bob Panton has recently turned 84 which means he has just celebrated his birthday for the 21st time.

Bob was born in a leap year on the 29th of February 1936 which means his birthday only comes around every four years.

Bob Panton (right) with his eldest son Simon who paid him a surprise visit during his '21st birthday celebrations'.

To mark the occasion 'leapling' Bob, who has lived in Southam with his wife Bet for more than 60 years, was taken by his family back to his roots in Oxspring, Yorkshire, before traveling to see his extended family in Lincolnshire before returning to his beloved home town for a much-needed rest.

The road trip also included a walk along the promenade in Cleethorpes where Bob enjoyed fish and chips and syrup sponge with custard.

His eldest son Simon, who lives in Australia, paid him a surprise visit to join him on the trip.

All of his children have celebrated actual birthdays more than he has.

Bob also has 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and he and Bet will celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary in September.