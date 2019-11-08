Housing developer helps children in Leamington and Southam be more visible while walking to school

A housing developer has been helping children in Leamington and Southam be more visible while they walk to school.

In support of International Walk to School Month in October, Taylor Wimpey donated 310 high visibility snap bands to pupils at Southam Primary School.

The annual initiative, organised by UK charity Living Streets, aims to encourage families to leave the car at home and walk to school safely.



According to research by Living Streets, less than half of all school children are currently walking to school, a drop from 70 per cent a generation ago.

The research also found that children who exercise before school arrive refreshed and ready to learn and Emma Longworth, headteacher at Southam Primary School agrees.



She said: “It’s really important to us that our pupils are happy and engaged when they arrive at school and walking is a great way for them to start the day. We want to encourage children and their parents to walk to school and the high visibility snap bands donated by Taylor Wimpey will help them to do this more safely.”



Anne Wallace, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said: “International Walk to School Month is a fantastic initiative and we are proud to be supporting it again this year. We hope that our donation of snap bands to Southam Primary School will help to encourage children to lead a healthy lifestyle, while staying safe on their walk to school.”



Taylor Wimpey has donated more than 65,000 snap bands to school children around the UK since 2014 including to St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Leamington and Shipston Primary School.

For more information about International Walk to School month and the work of Living Streets, visit www.livingstreets.org.uk.

