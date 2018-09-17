House to be built near Kenilworth industrial estate in 'horrible' location

A four-bedroomed house is to be built on a strip of scrubland on the outskirts of Kenilworth even though it was considered unsuitable by councillors.

The application by Carl Rose for a detached property on the corner of Princes Drive and Coventry Road next to school playing fields and at the entrance to an industrial estate was granted permission at this week’s Warwick District Council Planning Committee.

But chairman Cllr John Cooke (Con St John’s) admitted: “Where this house is going you wouldn’t believe one would go there because it was where the sign was for the industrial estate. But quite clearly it is a valid site.

And Cllr Felicity Bunker (Con Park Hill) added: “I can’t see that we have a reason to object although at one time it was thought that the school might. Quite frankly I think it is a horrible place to put a house, most unsuitable.”