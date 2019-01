A house fire in Warwick yesterday evening (Wednesday) was put out by firefighters.

At just before 5.10pm, Warwickshire Fire Control received a 999 call to a fire on the ground floor of a house in Wathen Road.

Two fire engines from Leamington and one from Kenilworth were sent.

It was originally thought someone was unable to leave the property, but on arrival all persons were accounted for.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using two sets of breathing apparatus and a hose reel.