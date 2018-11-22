Horse rescued from Stretton-on-Dunsmore pool

A horse stuck in a pool in Stretton-on-Dunsmore yesterday (Wednesday) had to be rescued by firefighters.

Crews from Leamington and the Large Animal Rescue Team from Rugby were called at around 8.30am to the pool at a home in Frankton Lane.

On arrival, crews found the six-year-old horse, called Wombie, had accidentally stumbled into the swimming pool and could not get out.

Due to the cold water and the risk of hypothermia, crews had to work quickly to get Wombie out. They attached straps and ropes to Wombie to pull her free. She was out of the pool by 9.40am.

Wombie was then checked over by a vet and was found to be in good health.