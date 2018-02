Warwickshire Fire and Rescue received a call to Junction 15 to an incident which took place between junctions 15 and 16 of the M40.

Two fire engines from Leamington were mobilised.

The incident involved a collision between a car and a 4×4 towing a horsebox.

Nobody was trapped in the vehicles.

Crews waited in attendance for the arrival of a vet to sedate and transfer a horse into another trailer.