Homeless in Leamington receive a warm and welcome donation

The LWS Night Shelter receive the donation from Horlicks.
Rough sleepers, homeless and vulnerable people in Leamington have received a welcome - and warm - donation

Horlicks has donated hot drinks and mugs to LWS Night Shelter, as part of the Horlicks ‘Gifting a Moment to Communities’ campaign.

Susan Rutherford, co-director at LWS Night Shelter, said: “This generous donation of Horlicks products will be especially welcomed by all our guests with the colder weather coming in.”

Michelle Younger, Horlicks marketing manager, said: "We take great pride in being able to provide those people most in need with what we affectionately refer to as ‘a warming and delicious hug in a mug’.”