Homeless charity calling for help to spread Christmas cheer across Warwick district

A charity that helps homeless and vulnerable people in the Warwick district is appealing for help in spreading Christmas cheer.

Helping Hands, which is based in Leamington, works with vulnerable and homeless people in the district by providing much-needed help through a soup kitchen, skills training and their ‘House2Home’ service, which provides household items that the tenants could not afford to buy themselves.

The charity has been running their annual shoebox appeal and the aim behind the shoeboxes is that they are full of items that will be useful.

Those wishing to put together a shoebox should use a normal sized shoebox and decorate it with Christmas wrapping paper. The lid should be separate but secured with an elastic band. There should also be a label on the outside stating whether it is for men or women.

Here is a list of items that can be put into the shoeboxes:

Toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, flannel, soap, hair brush, dry shampoo, comb, socks, hats, scarfs, flask, hot hand warmers, books, gloves, 2019 diary, a notepad or journal with a pen, pocket games such as playing cards and puzzles, chocolates, sweets, and coffee or meal vouchers.

This year the Mashed Swedes cafe in Russell Street, Coffee Architects in Warwick Street and The Garden Shed Cafe in Regent Place will be providing food vouchers to purchase for the shoeboxes.

The Helping Hands Gateway Cafe in Warwick also has suspended meal and coffee vouchers that people can add to the boxes and there are also clothing vouchers which be purchased in the Helping Hands charity shop in Gloucester Street.

The last date to donate shoeboxes will be Wednesday December 5 and all completed shoeboxes should be delivered to the Helping Hands charity shop at 12 Gloucester Street in Leamington.