Homebase stores in Leamington and Warwick are not on closure list

DIY retailer Homebase has not listed its branches in Leamington and Warwick among those which will be closed as part of a major restructuring of the company.
Homebase has announced it will close 42 of its 241 stores over the next 16 months, putting up to 1,500 jobs at risk.
A total of 17 Homebase stores have already shut this year, while 303 jobs at its head office in Milton Keynes have been cut.
Restructuring company Hilco, which bought the DIY chain for £1 in May, confirmed it was planning a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA).
It bought the struggling chain from Australia's Wesfarmers after its disastrous foray into the UK market.
A CVA is a controversial insolvency procedure used by struggling firms to close underperforming shops.
CVAs have been adopted by a number of retailers including New Look, Carpetright and Mothercare in recent months.
Here is a full list of the stores affected:
Aberdeen Bridge of Don
Aberdeen Portlethen
Aylesbury
Bedford St Johns
Bradford
Brentford
Bristol
Canterbury
Cardiff Newport Road
Croydon Purley Way
Droitwich
Dublin Fonthill
Dublin Naas Road
Dundee
East Kilbride
Exeter
Gateshead
Grantham
Greenock
Hawick
Inverness
Ipswich
Limerick
London Merton
London New Southgate
London Wimbledon
Macclesfield
Oxford Botley Road
Peterborough
Pollokshaws
Poole Tower Park
Robroyston
Salisbury
Seven Kings
Solihull
Southampton Hedge End
Southend
Stirling
Swindon Drakes Way
Swindon Orbital
Warrington
Whitby