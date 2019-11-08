Holleran admits Brakes are too easy to score against

Leamington boss Paul Holleran says his side must stop leaking goals if they are to arrest their slide down the National League North table.

Brakes have to go back to August for their last league success, with Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Southport stretching their winless run to six matches.

Postponements, blank weekends and cup fixtures have clouded the picture somewhat but 18 goals conceded in those six games tells its own story and Holleran knows his side are in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle.

“We can’t get any kind of consistency and when we do get a game it’s away to a top side,” said Holleran ahead of Tuesday evening’s trip to King’s Lynn.

“It’s turning into a difficult run for us.

“Saturday was disappointing again. We started slowly and they are 2-0 up in the blink of an eye.

“They are a side on the up but we went toe to toe with them for 70 minutes.

“The two late goals were an unfair reflection on the match.

“But the bottom line is we are conceding too many goals and at bad times.”

Brakes have already travelled to three of the top four, with Tuesday’s game at The Walks Stadium completing the set.

And despite his side’s long winless streak, Holleran believes his side have not looked out of place against the division’s leading lights.

“The level of performances are there. It’s not as if we are not competing. We have gone away to York, Southport, Chester, tough games and we just keeping coming out the wrong side.

“The bottom line is that we are too easy to score against, especially in the last month or so.

“Until we resolve that, it doesn’t matter all our good spells and phases in games.

“We have to get back to being tough to score against.

“I think we look okay.

“But looking okay and being okay are two different things.

“We have got to manage games better and be harder to score against.

“Even at Chester we needed three goals to get a point.

“The goals against column has to be resolved.”

Jack Edwards is expected to be back in the squad for the trip to King’s Lynn after missing the defeat at Southport, while Jordan Murphy is still a couple of weeks away from a return.