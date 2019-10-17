HMRC tax collectors set to take Wroxall Abbey Hotel Estate to court

The popular wedding venue Wroxall Abbey Hotel and Estate has reportedly closed for business.

An official with the UK Insolvency Service said a petition has been filed by HM Revenue and Customs against the hotel late last month in an effort to recover money owed.

Officials with the UK Insolvency Service said a hearing on the petition has been set for Nov 13 at the High Court of Justice.

Several customers of the hotel with weddings booked have posted stories about being left without a venue on social media.

Ron Terry, the general Manager at Coombe Abbey Hotel, said: “It is always extremely unfortunate when something like this happens and a business closes, especially so close to Christmas.

“Sadly, something like this has a huge impact on so many people from staff to customers and suppliers.

“We would be happy to speak to anyone who has made bookings of any kind to see if we can accommodate their needs and also staff as we have vacancies at the moment here at Coombe Abbey.”