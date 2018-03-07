Historic gardens in Warwick to host Victorian Easter events

Historic gardens in Warwick will be hosting special Easter event.

Hill Close Gardens, which is located in Bread and Meat Close, will be holding their ‘A very Victorian Easter’ celebrations from Saturday March 31 to Monday April 2.

From 11am to 5pm on both days visitors can enjoy themed displays in the tearooms and in some of the summerhouses.

There will also be displays featuring copies of Victorian Easter cards, which have been contributed by the Victoria and Albert Museum, the history of Easter eggs, which will be provided by Cadbury and there will be a display featuring Victorian Easter baking recipes complete with ingredients.

There will also be a Victorian style sweet shop.

Refreshments will be served in the Tearoom and there will also be a large greenhouse and plant sales area.

Entry is £4.50 for adults and £1 for children (aged five to 17yrs). Entry is free to Hill Close Garden members and RHS members.

For more information go to: http://www.hillclosegardens.com or ring: 01926 493339