Historic buildings and sites in Warwick district to open doors for heritage open days

Fifty venues in the Warwick district, which are not normally accessible to the public, will be opening their doors for the Heritage Open Days.
This year’s event, which is part of England’s biggest heritage festival will take place over two weekends September 6 to September 9 and September 13 to September 16 with a record 50 venues taking part.
New participants for 2018 include: Landor House in Warwick, the current home of King’s High School; the newly refurbished Old Shire Hall and Judges’ House; the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers and St Mary Immaculate RC Church where JRR Tolkien was married.
Other highlights include a First World War walk around Kenilworth, guided tours of Leamington’s buildings, parks and Pump Rooms and an opportunity to visit the archives at the County Records Office and Museum.
Many of the district’s churches will be open with volunteers on hand to show visitors around their fascinating interiors designed by the leading architects and artists of the day.
Other popular local attractions including Packwood House, Baddesley Clinton House, Lord Leycester Hospital, Hill Close Gardens and Bagot’s Castle will be offering free admission at limited times over the weekend.
Councillor Stephen Cross, Chairman of Warwick District Council, said: “As this year’s event takes place over two weekends, there is twice as much time for people to get out and about and discover a wealth of local history and better still, it’s all for free.
“I would like to thank the many volunteers who work so hard to make this very special event possible.”
A booklet listing all the venues taking part and opening times is available from libraries and visitor information centres. For opening times and full details and maps of the sites click here
Here is the list of the sites that will be open:
Leamington:
All Saints’ Parish Church
Brunswick Street Cemetery: Leamington History Group guided walk
Foundry Wood
Holy Trinity Church
Leamington Real Tennis Club
Leamington Society guided walk - Leamington Spa’s History in buildings and characters
Leamington Society guided walk - Pump Room Gardens and Jephson Gardens
New Street Burial Ground
St Mark’s Church
Polish Centre
Leamington Spa Station and Garden
St Mary’s Church
Tours of the Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum
South Lodge, Jephson Gardens
Warwick:
Alderson House
The Court House
Guy’s Cliffe Ruin and Chapel
Heritage and Culture Warwickshire: Behind the scenes at the archives
Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden
Heritage and Culture Warwickshire: Behind the scenes at our museum stores
Hill Close Gardens
King’s High School, Landor House
Lord Leycester Hospital
Old Shire Hall and Judges’ House
Royal Regiment of Fusiliers Museum & St John’s Museum
St Mary Immaculate RC Church
St Mary’s Church, Bell Ringing Chamber
St Nicholas Church
St Paul’s Church
Warwick Walk
The Warwickshire Yeomanry Museum
Kenilworth:
Kenilworth Abbey ‘Barn’ Museum and Heritage Centre
Kenilworth Abbey Ruins, guided tour
St Barnabas Church
St Nicholas Church
World War One Walk, Kenilworth
Rural areas:
All Saints’ Church, Ladbroke
All Saints’ Church, Sherbourne
Baddesley Clinton House
Bagot’s Castle
Chesterton Windmill
Packwood House
St Anne’s Catholic Church, Wappenbury
St Chad’s Church, Bishop’s Tachbrook
St John the Baptist Church, Baginton
St John the Baptist Church, Wasperton
St Margaret’s Church, Hunningham
St Mary’s Church, Cubbington
St Peter’s Church, Barford
Stoneleigh Church