Historic buildings and sites in Warwick district to open doors for heritage open days

Fifty venues in the Warwick district, which are not normally accessible to the public, will be opening their doors for the Heritage Open Days.

This year’s event, which is part of England’s biggest heritage festival will take place over two weekends September 6 to September 9 and September 13 to September 16 with a record 50 venues taking part.

New participants for 2018 include: Landor House in Warwick, the current home of King’s High School; the newly refurbished Old Shire Hall and Judges’ House; the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers and St Mary Immaculate RC Church where JRR Tolkien was married.

Other highlights include a First World War walk around Kenilworth, guided tours of Leamington’s buildings, parks and Pump Rooms and an opportunity to visit the archives at the County Records Office and Museum.

Many of the district’s churches will be open with volunteers on hand to show visitors around their fascinating interiors designed by the leading architects and artists of the day.

Other popular local attractions including Packwood House, Baddesley Clinton House, Lord Leycester Hospital, Hill Close Gardens and Bagot’s Castle will be offering free admission at limited times over the weekend.

Councillor Stephen Cross, Chairman of Warwick District Council, said: “As this year’s event takes place over two weekends, there is twice as much time for people to get out and about and discover a wealth of local history and better still, it’s all for free.

“I would like to thank the many volunteers who work so hard to make this very special event possible.”

A booklet listing all the venues taking part and opening times is available from libraries and visitor information centres. For opening times and full details and maps of the sites click here

Here is the list of the sites that will be open:

Leamington:

All Saints’ Parish Church

Brunswick Street Cemetery: Leamington History Group guided walk

Foundry Wood

Holy Trinity Church

Leamington Real Tennis Club

Leamington Society guided walk - Leamington Spa’s History in buildings and characters

Leamington Society guided walk - Pump Room Gardens and Jephson Gardens

New Street Burial Ground

St Mark’s Church

Polish Centre

Leamington Spa Station and Garden

St Mary’s Church

Tours of the Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum

South Lodge, Jephson Gardens

Warwick:

Alderson House

The Court House

Guy’s Cliffe Ruin and Chapel

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire: Behind the scenes at the archives

Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire: Behind the scenes at our museum stores

Hill Close Gardens

King’s High School, Landor House

Lord Leycester Hospital

Old Shire Hall and Judges’ House

Royal Regiment of Fusiliers Museum & St John’s Museum

St Mary Immaculate RC Church

St Mary’s Church, Bell Ringing Chamber

St Nicholas Church

St Paul’s Church

Warwick Walk

The Warwickshire Yeomanry Museum

Kenilworth:

Kenilworth Abbey ‘Barn’ Museum and Heritage Centre

Kenilworth Abbey Ruins, guided tour

St Barnabas Church

St Nicholas Church

World War One Walk, Kenilworth

Rural areas:

All Saints’ Church, Ladbroke

All Saints’ Church, Sherbourne

Baddesley Clinton House

Bagot’s Castle

Chesterton Windmill

Packwood House

St Anne’s Catholic Church, Wappenbury

St Chad’s Church, Bishop’s Tachbrook

St John the Baptist Church, Baginton

St John the Baptist Church, Wasperton

St Margaret’s Church, Hunningham

St Mary’s Church, Cubbington

St Peter’s Church, Barford

Stoneleigh Church