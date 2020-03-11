HGV drivers spotted using FaceTime and watching Doctor Who on Warwickshire motorways

HGV drivers were spotted using FaceTime and watching Doctore Who on motorways in Warwickshire during a police operation last week.

Warwickshire Police found nearly 200 driver offences in a five day operation known as Operation Tramline on the county’s motorways.

Warwickshire Police worked with Highways England to patrol the motorway network using a HGV supercab to spot and film driver offences. Photos by Warwickshire Police (bottom left by JPI Media).

Working with Highways England, officers from the Commercial Vehicle Unit (CVU) supported by Operations Patrol Unit and the Special Constabulary, patrolled the motorway network using a HGV 'supercab' to spot and film driver offences in vehicles.

This information was relayed to following officers who intercepted the drivers.

Over the five days, 194 offences were identified from 154 vehicles, 42 per cent were from large commercial vehicles and 58 per cent were from smaller commercial vehicles and cars.

Twenty-seven mobile phone offences were spotted with two separate HGV drivers filmed using FaceTime while driving on the M40.

Another was seen watching Dr Who whilst his phone was in a cradle in front of him.

Those drivers and the haulage companies have been reported to the Traffic Commissioner in addition to court.

Sgt Stafford from the CVU said: “Although the figures are a great representation of the worth of the HGV in helping to keep our roads safe, such reckless actions as using FaceTime whilst driving and the high number of offences detected is worrying.

“The two most prominent offences detected over this operation were failure to wear a seat belt (62 offences) and using a mobile phone and we are asking the minority of people who commit these offences to please change their behaviour.

“To hold a driving licence is a privilege and a responsibility, especially those driving larger commercial vehicles, and we will continue to focus our enforcement activities on drivers who are putting themselves and the public at risk on our roads.”

Other tactics are being implemented over the coming weeks as part of the National Police Chiefs Council campaign against drivers who use a mobile phone while driving.

Warwickshire Police also said that it has recently been confirmed as the top performing force in 2019, not only regionally in the Midlands for Operation Tramline but nationally, above 30 other forces who participate.