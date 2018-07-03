Heroes fall in Leamington pub's fight against council order

Statues of superheroes have been removed from the front of a Leamington pub after the business lost its battle with Warwick District Council to keep them up.

Kevin Murphy, of Murphy's Bar, had campaigned against an order from the authority to have the statues removed and for other changes and alterations to be made to the front of the Regent Street premises to be made so it was in keeping with the appearance of other businesses in the area.

Kevin Murphy removes the Superman statue from the front of the bar.

He spent about £5,000 contesting the order and at one point he even changed his name by deed poll to Bruce Wayne Batman to drum up publicity for his campaign.

But recently Kevin conceded defeat and the statues, which included Spider-Man, Batman and Superman, were taken down and carted off on the back of a lorry yesterday (Monday July 2).