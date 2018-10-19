Here's your chance to win a family day pass for Warwick Castle's 'Haunted Castle'

Warwick Castle is offering the chance for someone to win a family day pass to their Haunted Castle event this half term.

The Haunted Castle will be open until 10pm on selected dates during the Halloween season which runs from October 20 until November 4.

Outbreak 1369 returns to the 'Haunted Castle'

Three sets of attractions at Warwick Castle - each with increasing fear factors - make it easy for visitors of all ages to find the best thrill this Halloween: Scaredy Squires, Daring Dukes and Brave Knights.

New activities for 2018 include an Escape Room set in the medieval gaol and the House of Wax which features a gut-wrenchingly grim finale.

This year also sees the return of the popular Séance - an innovative binaural spatial audio technology experience; fire jousting displays; the plague-inspired adventure, Outbreak 1369; the spooky trails of the Haunted Hollows, and the Witches Tower with an all-new show performed by horrid hags, telling tales of ghosts.

Are you a Scaredy Squire, a Daring Duke or a Brave Knight? To find out, enter the competition HERE for a chance to win a family day pass for up to five people to experience Warwick Castle's Haunted Castle this half term.

The castle dungeon.

But be quick! Entries close at 11.59pm on Sunday October 21. Terms and Conditions apply. To view terms and conditions CLICK HERE

As well a competition Warwick Castle currently have a 'Halloween Spooktacular Sale' which runs until midnight on October 23.

To save up to 40 per cent, book tickets online by October 23 for visits until November 4. To book tickets CLICK HERE