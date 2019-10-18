Here's when Warwick's McDonald's looks set to open

A date has been given for the opening of the new McDonald's restaurant in Warwick.

Work is currently taking place to built the two-storey Drive-Thru restaurant next to Tesco in Emscote Road.

The work taking place on the new McDonald's in Warwick on Tuesday. Photo by Geoff Ousbey.

Earlier this month it was revealed that the restaurant would be opening in November but a proposed opening date has now been given.

The restaurant is due to open on Wednesday November 27 and around 100 jobs will be available at the site.

When it opens the restaurant will feature self-order kiosks, table service, and the ‘click and collect’ service via the My McDonald’s app.

McDonald’s franchisee Ismail Anilmis is behind the Warwick branch.

The work taking place on the new McDonald's in Warwick on Tuesday. Photo by Geoff Ousbey.

He started his career with McDonald’s 38 years ago. With the opening of the Emscote Road restaurant, Ismail now owns and operates 18 restaurants across Warwickshire, Bedfordshire, and Oxfordshire, employing more 1,500 people.

He said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing a brand-new restaurant to Warwick. It’s fantastic to be able to offer more jobs within the local area with great training opportunities for everyone.

"I’m proud to employ a great range of people, from students, to graduates, to those looking after a family or interested in a change of career, my business employs people with a variety of demands on their time and with differing family or study commitments.

“What’s more, the new digital kiosks and table service have been designed to make our customers’ experience as positive as possible and we hope to see a fantastic response to these features. We are very excited to open our doors to customers and we look forward to seeing customers and staff embracing the new features in this busy part of the town”.

The work taking place on the new McDonald's in Warwick on Tuesday. Photo by Geoff Ousbey.

McDonald's is currently employing for a number of roles at the Emscote Road site. To find out more go to: https://people.mcdonalds.co.uk/job-search