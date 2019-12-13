Here's the shops that have recently opened and closed in Leamington's Royal Priors Shopping Centre

A number of new faces have recently appeared at the Royal Priors Shopping Centre in Leamington.

Over the last few weeks three new names have appeared.

One of the entrances to the Royal Priors Shopping Centre off the Parade in Leamington.

A two-storey Mountain Warehouse opened at the end of November in the former Second Cup unit, which had been vacant for a while.

Clothing retailer Hobbs also recently opened in what used to be the Roman Originals clothing shop.

Then last week Cafe Brasilia opened in the lower mall unit, which was previously occupied by Patisserie Valerie, which closed when the chain went into administration in January.

Read more: New cafe opens at long-time vacant unit at Royal Priors shopping centre in Leamington

As well as new shops Santa’s Elf Workshop has also opened for the festive season in the former Virgin Media unit in the upper mall.

The Vogue poster

Read more: Celebrate the festive season at Santa's Elf Workshop at Leamington's Royal Priors Shopping Centre

Young visitors will be able to participate in a variety of Christmas-themed activities including: writing and posting letters to Father Christmas, wreath-making, bauble-making, and Christmas colouring.

The workshops will be running every weekend until Sunday December 22.

Santa's workshop will also be open Monday December 23 and Christmas Eve from 10am to 4pm.

As well as new additions there have also been retailers and businesses leaving the shopping centre. The hair and beauty salon Regis, which was in the lower mall, has now closed.

The Regis poster.

The next closest Regis Salon is now in Solihull.

Signs on the now empty unit say that the stylists from the salon have now moved to Vogue in Tavistock Street in Leamington.

Read more: Leamington is showing retail resilience in face of national downturn according to expert

Roman Originals also left the shopping centre recently but the unit was quickly filled with clothing retailer Hobbs.

For information about contacting the Solihull or Leamington salons see the posters in this article.