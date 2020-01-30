Here's a look at Wednesday's demolition work at Warwick's old police station

This week demolition work has been taking place at Warwick's old police station to make way for a new medical centre.

Geoff Ousbey returned to the scene on Wednesday (January 29) and has shot some video of the demolition work.

On January 8 workers were spotted on site doing preparation work ahead of the demolition.

In February 2019 plans to demolish the former police station in Priory Road and transform the site into a medical centre were given the go-ahead.

According to the planning documents the medical centre would house Priory Medical Centre and Cape Road Surgery. As a result the two current sites for the surgeries would close.

The new centre would provide 20 consulting rooms, five treatment rooms, a minor operations theatre, a pharmacy and 41 parking spaces (14 for staff and 27 for patients).

The demolition work on the old police station in Warwick has continued throughout this week. Photo by Geoff Ousbey.

