Here's a look at the demolition work at Warwick's old police station

On January 8 workers were spotted on site doing preparation work ahead of the demolition.

This week demolition work started on the site.

In February 2019 plans to demolish the former police station in Priory Road and transform the site into a medical centre were given the go-ahead.

According to the planning documents the medical centre would house Priory Medical Centre and Cape Road Surgery.

As a result the two current sites for the surgeries would close.

The new centre would provide 20 consulting rooms, five treatment rooms, a minor operations theatre, a pharmacy and 41 parking spaces (14 for staff and 27 for patients).

Demolition work is currently taking place at the old police station in Warwick. Photo by Geoff Ousbey. other Buy a Photo

Demolition work is currently taking place at the old police station in Warwick. Photo by Geoff Ousbey. other Buy a Photo

Demolition work is currently taking place at the old police station in Warwick. Photo by Geoff Ousbey. other Buy a Photo

Demolition work is currently taking place at the old police station in Warwick. Photo by Geoff Ousbey. other Buy a Photo

View more