Here's a look at some of the new artefacts found at Warwick's Lord Leycester Hospital

The restoration work on one of Warwick’s most historic structures has revealed 86 artefacts dating from the middle ages through to the 18th century.

Archaeology Warwickshire, a Warwickshire County Council managed team, oversaw the 10-month restoration work on West Gate by Croft Restoration Builders because of the historical significance of West Gate and the Chantry Chapel of St James in the Lord Leycester above it.

The archaeologists found 86 artefacts, most dating from the early 18th century, beneath the floor of the chapel including; animal bones – notably pig trotters, a wine bottle with cork intact and broken pottery. The archaeologists believe the artefacts were found within ‘levelling deposits’ used to keep the floor even.

The site where the artefacts were found. Photo by Gill Fletcher

Pig trotters. Photo by Gill Fletcher

A wine bottle with cork intact. Photo by Gill Fletcher

The floor tile with fleur-de-lys design believed to be from the medieval era. Photo by Gill Fletcher

