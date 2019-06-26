The Warwick Corp of Drums performed in Market Place in Warwick last weekend as part of their 40th anniversary celebrations. Photo by Gill Fletcher.

Here's a look at a few photos from the Warwick Corp of Drums 40th anniversary celebrations

The Warwick Corp of Drums celebrated its 40th anniversary and the opening of its newly refurbished headquarters last weekend

On June 22, celebrations began with music performances on the Shire Hall steps in Warwick by three bands; the 1980s/90s era, 1990s/2000s era and current members of the Warwick Corps of Drums.

The Warwick Corps of Drums in the early 1980s. Photo from Ron Everett's collection of photographs.
The Warwick Corps of Drums in the early 1980s. Photo from Ron Everett's collection of photographs.
