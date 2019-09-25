Here's a few pictures from the Warwick dragon boat races

The event, which took place on Sunday on the River Avon in St Nicholas Park, was organised by the Rotary Club of Warwick Avon.

According to the Rotary Club 18 teams took part with up to 300 participants. Thousands of pounds was raised by the event for Myton Hospices and Birmingham Children’s Hospice.

A spokesperson from the Rotary Club of Warwick Avon said: “I would like to thank everyone who took part for your tremendous support in helping to make this event such a great success. This was all the more remarkable when set against the dire weather warnings given out in the days and hours leading up to the start of our event.”

The Rotary Club of Warwick Avon held their annual charity dragon boat races in Warwick last weekend. Photo by Sarah Hill other Buy a Photo

