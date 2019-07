This year the festival took place in a new venue - Pageant Gardens behind the Court House.

More than 40 beers and around 16 ciders were up for grabs at the event, which also featured live music and a raffle.

Warwick Court Leet's Beer, Cider and Music Festival. Photo by Gill Fletcher.

Children dancing in the rain at the beer,cider and music festival. Photo by Gill Fletcher.

Some of the beer servers with John Atkinson, Bailiff of Warwick Court Leet. Photo by Gill Fletcher

A family enjoying the beer festival in Pageant Gardens. Photo by Gill Fletcher.

