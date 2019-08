The show attracted nearly 200 cars and some people had driven many miles just to exhibit their vehicles, including someone travelling from Essex and another from Newbury.

Hundreds of people attended the show despite the weather turning in the afternoon.

One of the many vehicles at the Classic Car Show. Photo by Geoff Ousbey other Buy a Photo

One of the vehicles parked next to the Market Hall Museum. Photo by Geoff Ousbey other Buy a Photo

A car parked next to the Market Hall Museum during the Classic Car Show on Sunday. Photo by Geoff Ousbey other Buy a Photo

One of the cars parked in Market Place during the Classic Car Show. Photo by Geoff Ousbey other Buy a Photo

