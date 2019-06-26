Here's a few photos from the Schools' Art Exhibition in Warwick

The prize giving presentations for the exhibition took place on Monday. The Exhibition is sponsored by St. Mary's Hall Trust and Roger Wyatt, Clerk to the Trustees joined John Lutton (one of the judges) to present the prizes to students.

John Lutton, a judge for the competition, said: "the panel of judges believed the standard of art work produced was the highest ever."

The exhibition will run until June 30 and pupils from schools across Warwick have taken part in the exhibition including ones from: All Saints C of E, Kings High, Myton School, Ridgeway, St Mary Immaculate, Warwick Prep, Warwick School, Warwick Juniors and Woodloes Primary schools have all entered a variety of work for display inside St Mary’s Church.

Ainara with her Sunflower from the All Saints CofE Primary School sunflower collage. Photo by Gill Fletcher. other Buy a Photo

Emily Gardner from King's High School. Photo by Gill Fletcher. other Buy a Photo

Evelyn Homewood's portraits. (Myton School). Photo by Gill Fletcher. other Buy a Photo

Floral Collage by pupils at King's High School. Photo by Gill Fletcher. other Buy a Photo

View more