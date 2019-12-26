Here are the National Trust places you can visit between Christmas and New Year in Warwickshire

The turkey’s been eaten, the presents unwrapped, and you can’t even look at another mince pie. Maybe it’s time to wrap up warm and venture out into the big wide world again.

Most of Warwickshire’s National Trust places are open between Christmas and New Year offering lots of ideas for days out with family and friends.

If the sun shines, there are frosty winter walks to be had around the beautiful Warwickshire countryside. Or if the rain comes down, take shelter in one of the historic houses where there’s still time to see the Christmas displays before they are taken down in January.

Here’s some inspiration from the Trust’s places near you. For more information, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/warwickshire-winter



Baddesley Clinton

When the big day has passed but you’ve still got all the family together, come and banish the post-Christmas blues with a visit to Baddesley Clinton.

Winter is one of the best times to wrap up warm and explore the rolling hills of Warwickshire on the five-mile circular walk stopping off at Packwood House. Take a stroll through the Arden countryside, taking in the Stratford-upon-Avon canal and these two beautiful tranquil properties. Don’t forget to pop in for a warming drink in the café.

https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/baddesley-clinton



Packwood

From Nutcracker inspired decorations to bracing wintery walks and art installations out on the estate, there’s lots to enjoy at Packwood during the lull between Christmas and the New Year.

Packwood is back open from Boxing day and the beautiful Christmas decorations will be in place until 6 January for everyone to enjoy. Come and experience the anticipation of Christmas as Clara is transported to the enchanting world of the Kingdom of Sweets. Nutcracker inspired decorations will transform the house into scenes from the ballet - from the sumptuous Christmas party through to the battle between the mice and toy soldiers.

https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/packwood-house



Charlecote Park

Calling all sleuths - you’re needed at the crime scene to help solve an Agatha Christie inspired mystery.

The party was in full swing, when suddenly... the lights went out. When they came back on again, the precious 'Star of Wonder' jewel had vanished. Detectives of all ages are invited to don their bobble hats and stretch their legs in the parkland this winter. Find clues, crack puzzles and inspect the crime scene in the house. Piece together the evidence to track down the stolen jewel and earn a prize.

Families can enjoy fun puzzles and there are tough teasers for older investigators. Warm up with a festive hot chocolate and slice of cake when you've completed your mission.

Charlecote’s parkland is open every day from 9am including Boxing Day and New Year's Day. Trail continues until 5 January. Closed only on Christmas Day. £3 per trail, admission applies.

https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/charlecote-park



Upton House and Gardens

Don’t fall into a Boxing Day slump! Whilst the house elves are busy packing away every piece of tinsel and tree, Upton’s gardens, restaurant and shop remain open for you to make the most of midwinter.

Enjoy the Perimeter Walk around lesser-known parts of Upton’s estate, including the Woodland Walk, Quiet Orchard and Wild Garden, before making your way around the Mirror Pool and back up to the house for spectacular views across the valley. Start your new year on the right foot with a guided festive family walk, 10.00am-12.00pm on Wednesday 1 January 2020.

Blow those cobwebs away with a stimulating and refreshing couple of hours in the great outdoors with Upton’s expert guide, followed by a warming lunch in the restaurant. Booking is essential. Adults £12, children £6.

https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/upton-house-and-gardens