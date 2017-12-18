Help Myton Hospices’ nurses give care at Christmas through Leamington Rotary Club’s Trees of Light campaign

Making a donation to the Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa’s Trees of Light campaign will support the work of Myton Hospice nurses who care for those who are not able to be at home with their families on Christmas Day.

Deputy inpatient unit Sister Karen O’Shea has described what Christmas is like at the three hospices in Warwick, Coventry and Rugby

She said: “Christmas at Myton is so very special; the scene is set with the most beautiful Christmas trees and decorations bringing flickers of sparkle to the ward. “The atmosphere early on Christmas morning is calm and peaceful.

“Christmas on the ward brings out the very best of the human spirit. We all join together to create a special, memorable day which, when achieved, offers us the very special gift of personal fulfilment.

“While Christmas is traditionally a time for families to get together and celebrate, it is also a moment of reflection for those of us who work over the Christmas period. It may seem hard to justify leaving our own families behind in order to look after patients but after providing care, compassion and company on this touching day, it is encouraging to know that despite how seasoned we may have become through our years at Myton, we can still feel humble in the presence of such wonderfully courageous people.

In the last 12 months, the Myton Hospices have worked with and supported more than 1,400 patients and their families across Warwickshire and Coventry.

The charity needs to raise over £8.8 million this year.

Donations to the campaign may be made right through until January 6 using the cut-out donation form (right) or in the form in the brochures available in Leamington from the town hall, the Royal Priors shopping centre and the box office at the Visitor Information Centre in the Pump Room - and in Whitnash from St Margaret’s church and the library in Franklin Road.

Donations can also be made online at www.mytonhospice.org/ TreesOfLight