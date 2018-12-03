Warwick artist’s inspirational creations for mums-to-be

A Warwick typewriter artist is giving something back by donating all profits of her range of handmade art to the Birth and Babies Appeal based at Warwick Hospital.

Say It With Type’s founder, Rebecca Rimmer, is seven months pregnant and hopes to have her baby at the Bluebell Birth Centre next year.

The Pregnancy Hearts made by Rebecca Rimmer.

The 40 new typewriter artworks “The Pregnancy hearts” represent the 40 weeks of a woman’s pregnancy and feature inspirational quotes.

Warwick florist Green and Wild donated the flowers used in the pieces.

Rebecca said: “I am due to give birth in February and I have primarily been focused on keeping a positive mental attitude, which can be really difficult in pregnancy.

“At times, pregnancy can seem overwhelming. I’ve found quotes like this have kept me sane and made me stay optimistic and focused on me hopefully having a good, healthy birth in this new amazing environment in Warwick that I feel we are very lucky to have. I now wanted to share these quotes with other parents-to-be across Warwickshire who are on the same path to parenthood.”

The Birth and Babies Appeal launched in April 2017 and has so far raised more than £170,000 to help make the midwife-led Bluebell Centre a ‘home away from home’.

The Pregnancy Hearts cost £15 and can be bought by clicking here