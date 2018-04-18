New scheme to be launched in Leamington to help save more lives

A Warwickshire charity that specialises in life-saving skills is looking for volunteers who work or live in the centre of Leamington to help save more lives.

Warwickshire Hearts, which has already trained more than 5,000 people in the county, will train all volunteers in CPR to respond to cardiac arrests when required by the ambulance service and provide emergency defibrillation and CPR until the paramedics arrive on scene.

Ideal volunteers will be employed or a resident in close proximity of the north and south Parade to urgently pick up the public defibrillators at the top of the Parade and outside Leamington Town Hall.

The initiative is known as the ‘number plus scheme’, and will be run by Warwickshire Hearts, alongside West Midlands Ambulance Service and Leamington Town Council.

If successful will be rolled out to other areas in Leamington Warwick and Kenilworth areas.

Volunteers will need to be aged 18 and over and fit and healthy. They will also require a DBS clearance certificate.

Nick Shacklock, chairman of Warwickshire Hearts, said: “We know that prompt CPR and defibrillation makes a huge difference to survival from sudden cardiac arrest and we believe that the ‘number plus scheme’ can help shave minutes off the time taken to get these both happening.

“Since each minute lost is a 10 per cent reduction in survival chances this has got to be a great step forward. We’re very pleased that Leamington Town Council and West Midlands Ambulance Service are working with us to make this happen.”

There will be an introductory meeting for those interested in becoming a volunteer on April 26 at Odd Fellows Hall, 1-6 Clarence Terrace, Warwick Street, Leamington at 7pm.

For more information or to book to attend the meeting go to: www.warwickshirehearts.org

Warwickshire Hearts will also be taking part in a healthy living fair in Warwick tomorrow (Saturday).

The event will be taking place at Chase Meadow community centre from 2pm to 5pm in association with the New Dispensary Patient Participation Group.

On the day Warwickshire Hearts will be on hand, along with the Stroke Association West Midlands and the Rotary Club of Warwick, where there will be blood pressure check and the opportunity for some CPR demonstrations.

There will be a range of organisations on hand to offer advice and answer questions.